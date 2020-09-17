Mumbai: NCB team member probing Sushant Singh Rajput case tests COVID positive

A member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), investigating the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has tested positive for COVID-19.

While he has been quarantined, all the other members of the team have tested negative.

The NCB had summoned Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and business manager Jaya Shah for questioning on Wednesday. But after a brief interrogation, Modi was sent back, as the agency got to know that one of their members had tested positive.

An NCB official said that all the members of the SIT underwent COVID-19 tests, reports of which were negative. The team member who tested positive has been quarantined.

Deputy director of NCB KPS Mahrotra said, "One of the SIT members has tested positive for COVID-19. We received his antigen test report. In view of that other members were tested. Due protocol will be followed. Accordingly, we sent back Shruti Modi who had joined the investigation today morning."

Earlier, Modi and Shah had recorded their statements before the CBI, which is investigating the SSR death case separately. Even the Enforcement Directorate and Mumbai Police had questioned them.

