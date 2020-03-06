Mumbai: NDRF trains airport staff to deal with Coronavirus cases

NDRF says airport and airline staff will be first to be exposed to suspected patients. file Pic/afp

In light of an increase in the Coronavirus cases (COVID-19), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has begun training the staff at the Mumbai International Airport, cargo units, ports and the airline crews to deal with the suspected patients arriving from abroad.

The NDRF, which started the awareness campaign 15 days ago, said the airport employees are first in line to be exposed to the travellers with suspected Coronavirus infection. The force has briefed more than 1,000 people on the dos and don'ts when dealing with infected people.

"We have been taking sessions of two to three hours to create awareness about the deadly virus among the airport staff, including people working on the ground, the cleaning staff, workers at Cargo, immigration, CISF officials, and the airline employees as well," NDRF Deputy Commandant Mahesh Nalwade said on Thursday. "In the sessions, we explained to the staff what Coronavirus is, how it has spread and what precautions are required while dealing with tourists arriving from abroad," he added.

They have also been prepared to respond to a case of suspected infection, said. They have been informed about precautionary measures to be taken while shifting suspected patients to the hospital, he added.

