Mumbai needs wetlands, not golf course: Environmentalists tell Aaditya Thackeray

Flamingo Sanctuary at Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Environmentalists want CIDCO to work on a proposal for a flamingo sanctuary in the Nerul wetlands. File pic

The floods in Mumbai has once again highlighted the importance of preservation of mangroves and wetlands," said a Navi Mumbai-based environmentalist, who has demanded that the government scrap two major projects that would eat up a large green cover, making the city vulnerable to flooding.

Sunil Agarwal of Save Navi Mumbai Environment wrote to state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on August 6, demanding the scrapping of the golf course project on the Talawe wetland in Nerul and a residential towers project.

He has also demanded that the Talawe and T S Chanakya wetlands be declared bird sanctuary.

"Navi Mumbai was saved from floods because of the protection from Talawe and T S Chanakya wetlands and mangroves despite the heavy rain," Agarwal's emailed letter stated.

He has requested Thackeray to expedite the official announcement of scrapping of the golf course and residential towers projects, and the decwlaration of the bird sanctuary.

"Ask Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to revoke the approval granted to CIDCO and project proponents for golf course and residential towers in Sector 60 of Nerul, Navi Mumbai...at the earliest. Ask the Urban Development Department to take back the state government's notification of October 5, 2016, for change of land use on wetlands protected by Supreme Court order," the email read.

Environmentalists want CIDCO to instead work on a proposal for a sanctuary for flamingos in the Nerul wetlands.

"The builder and CIDCO seem to be in a hurry to make buildings here even though 33.45 of the 35.55 hectares are protected wetlands. To facilitate this [project], more than 700 trees were mercilessly hacked in a single day," it added.

700

No. of trees hacked for the golf course project

City dry, but lakes receive some rainfall

Five lakes outside city limits see moderate rain, raising water stock

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news