Mumbai: New Year's Eve-themed party for the differently abled

things-to-do

An NYE-themed party is being curated to enable the differently-abled ring in 2019

An Inclov meet-up in Delhi last June

With the party of the year just days away, most of us, who aren't working on January 1, have already figured out our plans. But with several city restaurants not equipped to host people with disabilities, ringing in 2019 may not be as fun for everyone. A party organised by matchmaking app Inclov, however, aims to make it a smooth and memorable evening for the community.

Their upcoming NYE party is one of the many offline events the app, which focuses on people with disabilities and health disorders, organises in cities across the country to help them socialise, find friends, and even a life partner.

"This is a step towards bringing experiences, which are common to everyone else, to this community," says app co-founder, Shankar Srinivasan, adding, "We've hosted many meet-ups in cafés and public parks, like the one on Halloween. But our first NYE party focuses on giving the community a nightlife experience as well."

They have planned a bunch of interactive games that will serve as ice-breakers before participants move on to the dance floor. "We want to help them come out of their shell and talk to each other, while ensuring they are comfortable," Srinivasan adds.

The entry and exit to the venue, the washrooms and the dance floor will be wheelchair accessible. There will also be a sign language interpreter for the hearing-impaired, and the staff, along with 20 volunteers, will be briefed before the event. There aren't too many disabled-friendly places in Mumbai, opines Srinivasan adding, "Even at this venue, we had to tweak some things."

Having hosted such meet-ups at least once in two months across 20 cities till date, including Vadodara and Ludhiana, the app has also resulted in several successful matches, besides blossoming friendships. "Just recently, two [of our users] got married. We keep getting wedding invites every now and then. But, marriage is not the goal of this app. The aim is to find friends," clarifies Srinivasan.

On December 30, 7 pm to 12 am

At Kitty Su, The Lalit, Airport Road, Andheri East.

Call 9821277814

Cost Rs 1,499

