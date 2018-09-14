Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Popular places to witness Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai

ganesh-chaturthi

From the popular Girgaon Chowpatty to Juhu beach and Gorai Jetty, here is a list of top places where you can witness Ganesh visarjan in Mumbai

Ganpati immersion. Representational Picture

The end of August and the arrival of September marks the season of celebrations and the feast of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai as well as other parts of India. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival that is celebrated with much fervour and galore in the city of Mumbai and it's by lanes. The 'visarjan' or immersion ritual of the Ganpati idol usually takes place on the 11th day of the festival when everyone bids adieu to their favourite Bappa as chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morgan' fill the streets of Mumbai and its Sir. Ganesh visarjan is an integral and a major part of the festival which is a beauty to behold and witness in the city. Every nook and corner of the city is flooded with bands, people dancing and tapping their fears as they carrying their Ganesha idols to sea, river or other water bodies for a final immersion - a truly wonderful sight to capture and live with! Here's a list of top places where you can witness Ganesh visarjan in across the city:

Girgaon Chowpatty, Marine Drive:

Situated amidst the backdrop of the Arabian sea is the Girgaon Chowpatty without which any discussion on Ganesh visarjan is incomplete. Girgaon Chowpatty is one of the most popular beaches of Mumbai located opposite Wilson college and joins the iconic Marine drive. On the day of immersion, thousands of people from different parts of Mumbai head straight to Girgaon Chowpatty to witness Ganesh immersion and immerse their idols in the Arabian Sea. As most of the roads leading to Girgaon Chowpatty remains closed during the occasion, it is best to take a train till Marine Lines or Grant Road and then walk down to the beach which is about 10 minutes away from the station. Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the most popular Ganesh idols of Mumbai that is immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty.



Several devotees thronged Girgaon Chowpatty to immerse Ganesh idols. File pic

Juhu Beach, Juhu: One of the most popular beaches among the suburbs of Mumbai is the iconic Juhu beach. On the day of the immersion, devotees from different parts of Mumbai and especially the nearby suburbs bring their Ganesh idols to Juhu beach for its final journey followed by its immersion. The processions of carrying the idol of Ganesha for immersion starts from the later part of the afternoon and goes on until late in the night. It's a common sight to thousands of people wading deep into the sea to immerse idols of Lord Ganesha. The beautiful sight of people dancing to the beats of drums played by young men and women adds to the eclectic beauty of the festival as the loyal devotees bid their final adieu to their favourite god Lord Ganesha! As most of the roads are seized for Ganesh Visarjan during the final journey of Lord Ganesha, its best advised to get down as Santacruz or Khar station on the Western Railway and catch a local bus to reach the destination. One can even walk and witness the fervour of the festival as all roads leading to Juhu beach are filled with Ganesh mandals and idols being carried for its one last final journey.

Powai Lake, Powai:

Situated in the posh locality of Hiranandani, Powai is another famous place to spot Ganesh visarjan in the city. Located in suburban Mumbai, Powai Lake witnesses lesser crowd as compared to Juhu beach and Girgaum Chowpatty. One can get down at Andheri Station and thereby take a local bus to the spot of drive their way through traffic and meet their favourite Bappa at this famous lakeside immersion site.



Ganpati Visrjan at Powai lake on 26/09/2015. Pic: Sharad Vegda

Bandstand Promenade, Bandra:

Bandstand in Bandra is another place that witnesses the immersion of Ganesh idols. Although not as popular or crowd favourite; this spot is a great place to be at if one wants to witness household Ganesh idols bring immersed in water on the 3rd, 5th, and 7th day of the Ganesh Chaturthi. Do you remember that crazy video of Salman Khan dancing to the beats of dhol during the Ganpati visarjan? Well, if you are lucky then you may even witness the popular actor and his family celebrating the Ganesh Visarjan with much energy and enthusiasm at Bandstand at the Galaxy Apartments. The family which is known to bring organic Ganesh idols immerses the idol in a temporary pond that is created in their garden. water is later used to water the garden.

Versova Beach, Versova:

Situated just a few kilometers away from Juhu beach is one of the cleanest beaches of Mumbai - Versova Beach. The Versova Beach is another beach from the suburban Mumbai area that witnesses visarjan ceremony on a much larger scale. People from Versova and the nearby areas throng the Versova beach with their Ganesh idols for immersion and to bid adieu to their favourite God amidst music, dancing, and revelry.

Gorai Jetty, Borivali:

Situated in the heart of Hiranandani Borivali is yet another perfect place to spot the immersion ceremony of Ganesh idols in the city of Mumbai. The journey of the idol amidst the dance, jubilant celebrations and festive spirit from the beach to the sea is a mesmerizing sight to witness. Thousands of people head to the Gorai jetty to witness the Lord for one last time before it is immersed in the water and until it comes again the next year. Located in Borivli (W), Gorai jetty is a preferred immersion spot for people located in the suburb Borivali and its adjoining areas.

The Ganpati Visarjan is an absolutely wonderful sight to see, capture and love by as the Idol of Lord Ganesha immerse below the water and the immersion revelry is one of its kind events, that you simply cannot miss.

