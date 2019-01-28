Mumbai: Unique clean-up activity at Girgaum Chowpatty beach to raise awareness

national

A non-profit organisation eArth Samvarta Foundation (eSF) organised a clean up of Girgaum Chowpatty on 27 January in partnership with BMC with the dynamic leadership of Assistant Commissioner (D Ward, BMC) Mr. Vishwas P. Mote. The cleanup event at Girgaum Chowpatty beach was aimed to raise awareness of responsible waste disposal behaviour including segregation at source.

The unique clean up event included a hands-on segregation activity where participants segregated the trash they picked up, into categories like biodegradable waste, non-biodegradable waste, metal and electronic waste. This helped beachgoers understand the importance of waste segregation at source. The segregated trash was then deposited at BMC’s waste management facility at Bombay Garage.

Chandarprabha Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of eArth Samvarta Foundation said, "Girgaum Chowpatty has a disguised problem of trash. If the beach appears to be clean to you, it’s not because the littering has stopped. The littering still happens, but the Safai Karamcharis and BMC work round the clock to keep the beach clean. eSF aims to solve the problem at the root through behavioural change to ensure that not only the littering stops but people also begin to segregate waste at source. 100 per cent segregation at source is the only way that reuse, recycling and recovery of trash can be made possible".

Sudhakar Kshetri, Swachhta Nirekshak, BMC (D ward) and team BMC’s motivated beachgoers to ensure waste segregation at source and also trained people on how to segregate at home too. eSF also partnered with Nutrition and You whose Founder Amrita Kotak raised awareness on how avoiding junk food is not only good for the body, but also good for the environment due to a lesser generation of non-biodegradable wrappers. eSF is building a Friends of Arabian Sea Network of like-minded citizens who want to take positive action to conserve our environment.

On the same day eArth Samvarta Foundation's team in Ayodhya, UP, also conducted a cleanup event for the Saryu River to raise awareness about the importance of conservation of the Saryu River, especially since the river is home to India's National Aquatic Animal the Freshwater Gangetic Dolphin.

