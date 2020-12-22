Mumbai night curfew: No restriction on public movement, essential services

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a night curfew in all municipal corporation areas for the next 14 days, starting Tuesday. The curfew from 11 pm to 6 am does not restrict the public's movement or essential services, but not more than five people can gather at a place at a time within the restricted hours. The decision has been taken to keep the pandemic under control.



Commuters stand in a queue at a BEST bus stop at Navghar road, Bhayandar, on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The restriction was imposed in view of the reported violations of COVID-19 restrictions by eateries, bars and pubs. Officials said it will also regulate free movement of revellers during the festive period and new year celebrations.

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal clarified that there is a difference between night curfew and a lockdown. All the essential services will be allowed at night and there will be no restriction on travel, he said, adding that the night curfew will mostly impact large gatherings in clubs and bars.

"This is not a normal new year. Till now, citizens followed the COVID-19 protocols as they celebrated the festivals. The same is applicable for Christmas and New Year celebrations," Chahal said. Police will take action against the shops, bars or any other establishments that won't adhere to the rules, he added.

Officials told mid-day that the curfew won't affect the public transport. "There will be no changes in the timings of trains or of other transportations. As it is suburban trains are running only for a select few permitted categories and not everyone. They will continue to run as they have been running," a railway spokesperson said. Mumbai Taximen Union leader Anthony Quadros told mid-day that they have not received any instructions about any changes in the movement of cabs. Mumbai Automen Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao also said that there have been no changes since the announcement of the curfew on Monday.

'No festivities after 10 pm'

In view of the night curfew, Archdiocese of Bombay Father Nigel Barrett said Christmas festivities would not go past 10 pm. "We had anticipated something like this [curfew] and that is why all of our services, including Christmas Mass, will end before 10 pm. We understand the circumstances and want to cooperate with the government."

Day 5

Quarantined fliers will be tested

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news