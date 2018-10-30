Mumbai: No 60:40 assessment for law students yet

national

The new evaluation system was introduced "mid-session" for all law colleges between August and September this year

The Bombay High Court, in an interim order passed on Monday, restrained Mumbai University from implementing its new '60:40 assessment system' for law students in the current academic year.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice MS Karnik directed the university to ensure that examinations for all law courses in the 2018-19 academic year be conducted under the prevailing system that entails a semester-end written exam for 100 marks.

The new evaluation system was introduced "mid-session" for all law colleges between August and September this year. It comprises a semester-end exam for 60 marks, and 40 marks for internal assessments, attendance, student's conduct in class, projects, etc.

It said that the university's decision to introduce the new system all of a sudden, without giving prior notice to students and without training the faculty members or issuing guidelines to regulate the internal assessment methods, could prejudice the interest of the students.

