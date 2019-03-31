Mumbai: No arrests made of forest office vandalism despite video evidence

national

Around 10 days after the villagers from Kaman near Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) in Vasai allegedly vandalised the forest department office and assaulted the forest guard for taking action against five accused for trespassing into the forest with an intention to hunt, the police authorities are yet to make any arrest, despite strong video evidence.

The forest guards met SGNP director and requested him to look into the case. The video, which mid-day possesses, shows about 50 hooligans, including women, vandalising the government property.

A forest guard, who did not wish to be named, said, "The morale of the forest guards is low because, despite providing evidence such as video and pictures of the incident, there has been no arrest. If action is not taken, then a negative message will go out and people will not fear the law. Some villagers from TWS area have even started fires in the forest. We have brought all these issues to the notice of our CCF and SGNP director and we are hoping that strict action will be taken. If the same is not done, we will intensify our protests."

A senior officer from SGNP, who did not wish to be named, said, "We have handed over the evidence to the police officials and already an FIR is in place." Palghar SP, Gaurav Singh said, "Our team is investigating the case, there are several people involved in the attack and it is very serious. We have to check everyone's role and then arrest them. Therefore, we are taking time."

