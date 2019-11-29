Mumbai: No fresh probe in Adarsh society scam, says ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has "not" undertaken any fresh probe in the Adarsh society scam of Maharashtra. The federal probe agency issued a statement after media reports surfaced that its sleuths visited the society on Thursday for some measurements and related activities.

"This is to clarify that no fresh investigation has been taken up by the Enforcement Directorate in the Adarsh Society scam. "The recent reports published in the media are therefore speculative and without any merit," it said.

The scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the allocation of flats in the 31-storey Adarsh apartments in the Colaba area of posh South Mumbai for 1999 Kargil war heroes and war widows.

In 2011, the Maharashtra government had set up a two-member judicial commission headed by Justice J A Patil to inquire into the Adarsh scam. After probing the issue for over two years, the commission submitted its report in 2013, which found that there had been 25 illegal allotments, including 22 purchases made by proxy.

