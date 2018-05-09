Mumbai: No SSC to ICSE shift for Dadar Shardashram School's Std V

The management of Shardashram School has decided that only Std I to IV would undergo the change



Dadar's Shardashram School

Here's some good news for the parents of students of Dadar's renowned Shardashram School. After protests over the school's decision to convert Std I to V from state board to the ICSE board, the authorities have now decided that the upcoming Std V batch would be allowed to complete their schooling in the SSC board.

Strong protest

The school has even put up a notice regarding it. The institute was caught in a major controversy last month after the authorities decided to rename it and convert Std I to V to the ICSE board. Mainly parents of Std IV students had registered a strong protest stating that it would be difficult for the students to cope with the change when they are about to start Std V studies. Several protest meetings were held with the school management and a complaint was also sent to the state education department.

Confirming the development, Akaram Patil, trustee of the school, said, "There was a lot of opposition from the parents of Std IV students, as they were worried that the transition would not be smooth for their children. Hence, we have decided to continue with the state board for Std V. We will convert the primary section to ICSE, which will be carried forward. The decision has been taken by the school authorities."

Great decision

Commenting on the school's decision, Sachin Padyar, a parent, said, "It's great that the management has decided to retain the state board for Std V. As the children have studied the state curriculum for such a long time, the sudden shift wouldn't have been smooth." Another parent, Uday Rane, said, "This change would have hampered the students' performance in the board examination, as it's not easy to cope with a new curriculum."

Meanwhile, Sainath Durge, core committee member of Yuva Sena, who has been supporting the parents in their protest, said, "Parents had approached us with a complaint letter signed by over 150 of them. The school management had taken the decision without consulting the parents. The change of board was being forced on them."

150 No. of parents who had signed the complaint letter sent to the state education board

