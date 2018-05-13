Mumbai not thinking of position on points table, insists Krunal Pandya

Mumbai seem to have picked up momentum at the right time, registering three consecutive wins



Krunal Pandya during Saturday's training session. Pic/Atul Kamble

It's another do-or-die battle for hosts Mumbai as well their opponents Rajasthan when they clash tonight at the Wankhede Stadium in a crucial T20 2018 contest. The outcome may have a huge bearing on their playoffs chances.

Mumbai seem to have picked up momentum at the right time, registering three consecutive wins. Rajasthan have registered victories in their last two matches and come to Mumbai with the hope of registering their only second away game of the tournament after their solitary win against Bangalore in Bangalore on April 15.

Mumbai's all-rounder Krunal Pandya said the defending champions are not stressing over the 'must-win' scenario. "We are not thinking about it because we will take it match by match. That's how we have played from the first game as well. The results didn't come our way initially as we were not able to capitalise on crucial moments.

"In the second half, we were in same situation, but we grabbed those opportunities and started winning. We are not thinking about which position we are right now on the points table," said Krunal.

Former Mumbai player Jos Buttler's form has revived Rajasthan. The Englishman's unbeaten 95 against Chennai helped Rajasthan win a thrilling game in Jaipur on Friday while T20 2018 debutant Jofra Archer has been impressive with 11 wickets on six games. Krunal said they have plans for all Rajasthan players. "He (Buttler) has been consistent for the last three to four games so he's due for one bad game. We'll plan for every batsman and bowler," Krunal said.

