Mumbai now has 12,142 COVID-19 cases, toll soars to 462

With 1,089 confirmed infections on Friday, the total cases of the COVID-19 has increased to 19,063 in Maharashtra, including 12,142 in Mumbai alone. Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Dharavi has crossed 800 and five patients who had died earlier were on Friday confirmed to have the virus.

Civic officials of G North ward said that 25 new infections were reported from Dharavi, including five cases in Matunga Labour Camp. So far 26 people have died of COVID-19 in Dharavi.

One Dadar resident was also among the 25 deaths reported in the city on Friday. Dadar also reported the highest daily spike in cases with 21 infections, including 15 from Kirtikar Market. In Mahim a 93-year-old woman is among the 11 new cases reported on Friday.

The BMC said of the 748 new infections, around 200 patients had tested positive between May 4 and May 6 but their names were added to the list on Friday. The civic officials said several teams are carrying out door-to-door survey for influenza-like symptoms to ensure early identification and treatment of suspected COVID-19 cases.

State health department officials said that across state, 37 new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded, including 10 in Pune and one each in Jalgaon and Amravati. Twenty-seven of them were suffering from other ailments and 17 of them were senior citizens. The total death toll due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra is 731.

Meanwhile, the clinical trial to use plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms is yet to begin as no patient at Nair Hospital fits the criteria set by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Civic officials said majority of the critical patients are admitted at KEM Hospital, so an application was filed last week to include the hospital for the trial. KEM Hospital Dean Dr Hemant Deshmukh said they are expecting the approval from the ICMR in a day or two.

