Mumbai: Now, Pallavi Darade replaced as FDA chief

A month after her IAS husband Pravin Darade was transferred to Pune in an insignificant post, Food and Drugs Administration commissioner Dr Pallavi Darade (Indian Revenue Service) was replaced, too. IAS officer (2004 batch) A B Unhale, promoted to the rank of secretary, took her place.

Additional chief secretary (services) Sitaram Kunte issued an order on Wednesday asking Unhale to take charge immediately. Darade has not been given a posting yet. Sources said Darade who served the state eight years on deputation may also go back to her parent Income Tax department or work another year in the state service. A 1997-batch officer, she was given a two-year extension for her deputation with the administration last May.

That the Darade couple would be transferred by the new regime was a foregone conclusion but the bureaucratic circles were curious to know their new postings. The couple was seen as a favourite of former CM Devendra Fadnavis who had given them plum assignments. Pravin Darade was sent to Pune as social welfare commissioner on January 16 from BMC where he was an additional commissioner.

Earlier, Pallavi Darade had worked as BMC additional commissioner. Several bureaucrats who were supposed to be in the good books of the previous government have been shifted and more may be transferred soon. A couple of senior babus who worked closely with the BJP government were retained.

New FDA boss Unhale is a state-service officer promoted to the IAS cadre. He worked as joint-secretary in the relief and rehabilitation department before being elevated on Wednesday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates