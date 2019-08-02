Mumbai: Now, pay for parking on these roads in Kandivli

mumbai

BMC to start pay and park on 10 roads in the Lokhandwala area to curb haphazard parking and traffic menace

The road from Anudatta School to Sapphire Heights in Kandivli sees four-wheelers and auto-rickshaw parked here through the day and night

Residents of Lokhandwala township in Kandivli East, who have been complaining about the growing menace of vehicles parked in the narrow lanes here, may finally have a solution. The BMC has decided to start a pay and park zone on ten roads in the area in a month's time. A contractor will manage parking on these ten roads that would otherwise be choked due to haphazard parking.

While most of the buildings in the area are new and have enough parking space, the roads are packed with auto-rickshaws and heavy vehicles from surrounding areas. Despite several complaints to the local corporator, police and ward office, the issue hasn't been resolved. Areas surrounding Lokhandwala School, Sapphire building, Green Meadows buildings are particularly affected. After two years of regular follow-up by the citizens, the R south ward office has come up with the pay and park solution, with the ward officer inviting tenders.



The road between Lokhandwala Circle and Kranti Nagar rickshaw stand at Kandivli has a similar story

"Lokhandwala area is surrounded by Damu Nagar, Kranti Nagar and Hanuman Nagar. People from these areas also park at Lokhandwala. Some miscreants had even started an illegal parking business here," said Surekha Patil, local corporator, who also helped the initiative.

As per the plan laid down by the BMC and traffic police, the roads earmarked for parking can provide space for around 1,200 vehicles. Around 699 spaces have been allotted to three-wheelers and 480 to four-wheelers. Another 80 spaces have been reserved for two-wheelers and five for heavy vehicles. The BMC is set to generate a revenue of around R10 to 12 lakh through this. "The motive is not earning revenue though. The focus is on regulating parking. After authorising a pay and park, we can put an end to illegal parking," said Sanjay Kurhade, assistant commissioner of R South ward.



Another choked road is the one near Anita Vihar. Pics/Satej Shinde

K west ward office (Andheri/Parle West) had started a similar pay and park project last year around the Paliram road behind the K West office building. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad had initiated it. However, as soon as the contractor began charging for parking, "the vehicles disappeared from this road." After a month, the contractor's revenue dropped and he quit too. "The vehicles once again started parking on the roads," said an officer from the K west ward.

Ten roads to be used for pay and park

1. Lokhandwala Circle to Krantinagar auto-rickshaw stand

2. Sapphire Height building to Anudatt School

3. Green Hill society to Sapphire Height building

4. Road near Anita Vihar building

5. Isabel society to Sapphire Height building

6. Neighbourhood Society to Sapphire Height building

7. Highland society to Neighbourhood society

8. Green Meadows society to Veer Abdul Hamid Garden road

9. Mankameshwar PSC to P North end road

10. Krantinagar rickshaw stand to Mankameshwar road

