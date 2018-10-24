Mumbai: Ola, Uber cabs still off roads, strike to go on

national

The Bombay High Court had previously issued an injunction restraining unions, their leaders, members and their followers from preventing Uber driver partners from going about their work

Ola, Uber drivers protest in Andheri. File pic

With Ola and Uber drivers and labour outfits still adamant about carrying on with the strike, cab services remained affected for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, and will likely continue for a third day, too. Cab managements said there were instances of intimidation of driver partners and some cabs stayed away fearing violence and damage to their cars. Uber Management shut its office at Andheri fearing violence and protests.

Commuters said the cab situation was better than on Monday, but surge pricing was an issue, and in some parts of the city services were terrible. "I wanted a cab for Prabhadevi from Goregaon and had to struggle a lot," said Anaya Shah, a commuter. Sunil Borkar, secretary, Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, a union of app-based cab drivers, led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai president Sachin Ahir, said, "We will be holding a meeting on the issue with our senior party leaders on Wednesday and then decide on a future course of action," he said.

While Ola did not issue any statement, Uber's statement said they were trying to talk to the drivers and offer them incentives.

An Uber spokesperson said, "Through a series of monetary and other interventions, we are focused on ensuring that our driver partners in Mumbai continue to access a stable income while giving riders a convenient, reliable option to get around the city." Condemning intimidation, the spokesperson said, "We regret the disruption caused to our rider and driver-partner community and condemn the use of violence and intimidation by certain individuals. The Bombay High Court had previously issued an injunction restraining unions, their leaders, members and their followers from preventing Uber driver partners from going about their work."

