Mumbai: Ola-Uber drivers' demands yet to be met, strike continues

An Ola driver shows the damaged windshield of his car during a similar protest earlier this year. File Pic

With the Ola-Uber strike entering the fourth day, a meeting between the cab drivers' union and Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote on Thursday failed to resolve the issue. Hence, the strike is likely to continue on Friday as well.

Speaking to mid-day, Sunil Borkar, secretary, Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kamgar Sangh, a union of app-based cab drivers led by Nationalist Congress Party Mumbai President Sachin Ahir, said, "We held a meeting with the state transport minister in the presence of Opposition leader Dhananjay Munde. They assured us of a meeting with the Ola and Uber managements so that the issue can be resolved. Until our demands are met, the strike will not be called off."

"The cab aggregators are exploiting the drivers, hence, the government should intervene and look into their demands, which are completely valid. The strike is creating a lot of inconvenience for Mumbaikars," said Dhananjay Munde, Maharashtra Opposition leader.

Dayanand Rastogi, a commuter, said, "The situation was worse on Thursday, as there were very few cabs, and rates were twice the usual. The waiting time was also a lot more. Sometimes even the apps refused to work." Labour union leaders said they would take a morcha to the Mantralaya and also stage a hunger strike if there was no response from the government.

