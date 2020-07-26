Mumbai: Omani man arrives for treatment at Kokilaben hospital

Amid the pandemic and suspension of global commercial flights, an international patient travelled by a chartered flight for treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), an official said here on Saturday. The KDAH welcomed the 25-year-old Omani man who needed extensive rehabilitation after an aneurysm bleed followed by a surgery in Germany.



The patient was expected to travel to India in March, but he couldn't due the Covid-19 lockdown. After a wait of several months, an arrangement was made to shift him by a charter air ambulance. Last week, the patient along with an attendant applied for medical visa at the Indian embassy in Muscat.



"Both the patient and the attendant underwent Covid-19 test before departure. They tested negative, and landed here on Friday. He has been admitted to the KDAH under the care of Dr Abhishek Srivastava and Dr Navita Purohit," said a hospital spokesperson.



The KDAH medicos have thanked the government for helping the patient come to India for treatment in the Covid times.

