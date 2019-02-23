Mumbai: Online petition against CSMT's 'zoo-zoo' figures flooded with signatures

national

A petition like this one will put pressure on the authorities, who seem to be doing as they wish with an important heritage building

A recreation of a Roman figurine among the many on CSMT building's faÃƒÂƒÃ‚Â§ade that conservationists have found to be blunted and disfigured

This paper's report about Conservation Architect Vikas Dilawari posting pictures of the restored Gothic-style figurines on the façade of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building, in which they look nothing less than doll-like zoo zoos, has brought the issue to the notice of Diana Robertson, great-great-grand-daughter of the building's original architect Fredrick William Stevens. Apart from expressing regret about what was being done to the UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site, she signed an online petition on the matter started by city-based heritage enthusiast Vinayak Talwar.



The Gothic figurines across the CSMT building undergoing restoration work

"So sad to see this being done to the beautiful building designed by my great-great-grandfather Frederick Stevens," she said post signing the petition. At the time of going to press, the petition had already received 279 signatures. Sources said that once it reaches the stipulated 500, the petition would be handed over to the railway general manager.

Talwar, human resources professional with a private firm, said, "This has to stop at all costs. A petition like this one will put pressure on the authorities, who seem to be doing as they wish with an important heritage building."



Writer, academic and a history fellow at the Gateway House, a foreign policy think tank, Sifra Lentin, who has also signed the petition, said that an experienced conservation architect needed to oversee the work.

Another signatory, Neha Pradhan said, "I can't imagine the condition of other heritage structures if this is how a UNESCO-listed site is being treated." Heritage enthusiast, Ashwin Tahiliani said, "Sad to see sculptures being reduced to caricatures. If this is what we are doing to a UNESCO World Heritage Site, how will we learn to take care of the rich heritage that is not listed?"

When contacted, a Central Railway spokesperson said, "Restoration work is still in progress. All concerns shall be duly taken care of. The contractor and architects involved in the work have vast experience of restoration and have also done similar work for CSMT in the past."

