Mumbai: Only 3 dangerous FOBs remain on Western Railway

The Railways seemed to have made the most of the lockdown to improve, construct and repair infrastructure. At least 13 of the total 16 Foot Over Bridges (FOB) declared dangerous by IIT-Bombay in its safety audit on the Western Railway have been pulled down in this period, with the latest to be dismantled this weekend. The three remaining will also be pulled down by the year-end.

"In the past few months, Western Railway has completed many construction works of FOBs and skywalks, and have also undertaken repair works of several Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and FOBs, making the best use of the lockdown. Continuing in this series, the old FOB between Mahim and Matunga Road was dismantled in four and a half hours during the night of November 20 and 21," Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said.



A new FOB has already been built and commissioned at the site. Pics/Ashish Raje

"A new Foot Over Bridge has already been constructed and commissioned in its place and opened for the use of commuters. With this, Western Railway has now successfully dismantled 13 FOBs which were declared unsafe for use under the audit conducted by IIT- Bombay. The dismantling work of the remaining three foot over bridges, that is at Dadar (South), Andheri (middle - out of six spans, two east spans have been removed) and Goregaon (middle - out of three spans, east span has been removed) is in progress and the target date of completion of these to be dismantled is December 31," he said.

As of date, several works of other FOBs, ROB repairs and installation of new escalators on different locations are also in progress. There are total 138 foot over bridges in Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway.

During this lockdown period, 14 new foot over bridges and a new skywalk as well as extension of Bandra Terminus FOB have been commissioned over the Mumbai Suburban section of WR.

Besides this, important construction works of Delisle ROB near Lower Parel station and Frere ROB near Grant Road station are in progress in full swing, he said.

31

Date in Dec by when officials intend to dismantle the remaining FOBs

