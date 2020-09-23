'If I had somewhere to go why would I stay here?': Orphan student asked to vacate hostel

Anjali Pandit, an orphan living in Mukta Salve Girls' Hostel in Mulund run by the Social Welfare Department of Maharashtra for the past eight years, has asked to vacate the room in seven days. For Bhavanji Kamble, from Worli's Boys' hostel, the struggle is the same as he waits to appear for his final year exams.

These are just a couple of examples of troubles faced by orphans, thanks to severe delays in the academic activities. These orphans were given accommodation in government hostels under the one per cent quota reserved for them and the accommodation is given for the duration of the course they opt for.



(From left) Rakesh Hatchandani, Ganesh Mane, Tushar Vaykar and Bhavanji Kamble

Now that the new academic year has started as per the regular calendar, their stay duration has expired. But unfortunately, there is no clarity about their future as their final exams, results or admissions are still pending due.

"All my life I have stayed in some hostel or orphanage. Until I turned 18, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) looked after me. After that, I have been looking after myself and completed my LLM (Masters of Legislative Laws). Now I am waiting for admission to PhD, but the process has been delayed. Meanwhile, the Social Welfare Department has asked me to vacate the room in seven days. How is this possible? If I had somewhere to go why would I stay here alone when all my fellow hostel-mates have gone back to their hometowns?" questioned a teary-eyed Anjali.



Anjali Pandit

Bhavanji from Worli's Boys' hostel who too is facing similar issue said, "I am waiting to appear for my final year exam. So, technically my course is not over yet. And without any result or degree, I cannot move on to my Masters. The department should consider these factors before asking us to leave. The delay was inevitable and we too are bearing with it," shared Bhavanji adding that there are three others in the same hostel sailing the same boat.

The department has stopped canteen facility at the hostels as all other students left for their hometowns. While Anjali is managing to get food from her friends, the boys are spending their savings to get ration.

These students have approached Prahar Students' Organisation for resolution. "These are orphans staying in hostels because they have no home to go to. Not only should they be allowed to stay, but the canteen facility should also be restarted. We have also demanded that they be given a monthly allowance to survive," said Ajay Tapkir, spokesperson of the organisation which has written a letter to Dhananjay Munde, State's Social Justice Minister regarding the issue.

Samadhan Ingle, Assistant Commissioner, Social Justice Department was unavailable to comment on the issue.

07

Days Anjali has been asked to vacate the room in

08

No. of years Anjali has been staying in Mulund's hostel

