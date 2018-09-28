Mumbai: Paedophile took kids to construction sites to assault them

crime

Rehan Qureshi knew a lot of construction sites in Navi Mumbai because of his job. It was to these secluded sites that he would take the children he preyed on

Rehan Qureshi's last job was at Fitwell Fixtures six months ago

Rehan Qureshi, 34, would frequent several construction sites in Navi Mumbai for his job as a hardware salesman. It was to these secluded sites that he would take the children he preyed on.

Police sources said, "His job was to sell hardware to builders and contractors. He knew these construction sites very well, and would take the children there. At least 12 of his victims were assaulted in this manner."

Rarely left Navi Mumbai

Unemployed for the last six months, his last job was with Masjid Bunder-based Fitwell Fixtures. He peddled their wares at several construction sites, and drew a salary of Rs 22,000.

But according to his former boss, he only lasted two months on the job, as he never reported to the office, and would spend most of his time in Navi Mumbai, even though he was supposed to focus on sales in Mumbai. Rehan got the job reference through Mohammad Tankarwala, who also trained him for the work, "I am a salesperson, so after appointing him, I trained him for two days.

After that, he had to report to the owner of Fitwell. Rehan was a smart and good worker, but he never reported to his whereabouts to the office. We all are shocked that he could do something like this."

Ex-boss recalls

Chirag Shah, Fitwell co-owner, said, "I only met him thrice — when he joined and twice when he came to collect his salary. He was smart, and we got two orders through him. He was asked to cover Mumbai, but he was always in Navi Mumbai. He would never report to me despite being asked to do so several times. Finally, we decided to remove him from the job. This is shocking for all of us."

Sources also revealed that the accused had briefly worked in Saudi Arabia with Al-Estagamah Global Group Co Ltd, an approved vendor of Saudi Arabian Oil Company. He returned in 2014 and moved to Kharghar.

Bio-data

Born: June 28, 1984 in Parel

Education: Scored 65% in HSC in English medium and 57 % in a vocational course from Joseph Cardijn Technical Institute

