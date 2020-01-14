Mumbai: Pedestrian acts on time, saves BEST driver from suffering heart attack

A pedestrian came to the rescue of a BEST bus driver when he suffered a heart attack while he was plying a bus of passengers on Monday. The driver, Nathuram Shinde (57) was plying the bus on route 100, from Free Press Journal Marg to Churchgate station when he experienced a sharp pain in his chest, The Times of India reported.

BEST officials said that, Shinde, who by this time had picked passengers from Free Press Marg and was reaching Mantralaya, tried to ignore his pain and continued driving. When the pain became unbearable, He opened the door of his cabin and got out after which he approached a pedestrian, Sandeep Bhatne.

Telling Shinde not to worry, Bhatne told him that he will take him to the hospital. Bhatne then dialed 108 for the ambulance and ensured that Shinde was immediately rushed to the hospital

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said that Shinde was admitted to a hospital on time and was recuperating. Sources say that he is out of danger. Bhatne was lauded by the BEST officials for acting on time and rescuing the driver as the state observes Road Safety Week.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates