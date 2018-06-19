Mumbai plastic ban: Even before implementation, BMC wants to slash fines

Civic body deems Rs 5,000 fine on citizens and hawkers impractical, makes it Rs 200, saying it will help compliance

Holding on to plastic bags will cost you more with repeated violations

Still haven't thrown out your plastic waste yet? Don't worry, it won't cost you Rs 5,000 anymore. But it's still best to get rid of it before June 23. The municipal corporation has now proposed dropping the fine to a minimum of R200 for first-time offenders, calling the R5,000 penalty "impractical". Starting with a range of Rs 200-Rs 500 for citizens and hawkers, the penalty varies for general stores, fruit and milk vendors, as well as hotels and malls.

As much as Mumbai needs strict penalties to curb the plastic menace, even environmental activists agree that a R5,000 fine is far too much. Environmentalist Rishi Aggarwal said, "It is a good idea to start the fine at Rs 200, as this will not lead to fights or conflict between offenders and the authorities. The BMC should grade the offenders and increase the penalty with repeat offences."



The last date to get rid of all single-use plastics is June 23

Ban on plastic items

In March, the state government had passed a law banning single-use plastic items, recommending a fine up to Rs 5,000. Nidhi Choudhary, deputy municipal commissioner (Special), said, "Up to Rs 5,000 means we can impose penalties below that amount too. Rs 5,000 is a huge amount, and practically no one carries that much with them. Asking for such a big amount could lead to conflict between citizens and officials."

"As per the rule, the BMC is authorised to decide on the fine amount for effective implementation of the ban. This proposal [to reduce the fine] is not new; it was prepared three months ago. For successful implementation of this very good law, we must consider how much amount can be recovered from citizens in fines," added Choudhary.

Officials have sent a proposal to this effect to the civic body's Law Committee. Speaking to mid-day, Law and Revenue Committee chairperson, Suvarna Karanje said, "We are in favour of the fine starting at Rs 200, as it is more practical. No one carries Rs 5,000 with them. We are going to clear the proposal without any opposition."

As mid-day had reported on June 6, however, repeat offenders could have to shell out as much as Rs 25,000, which is the maximum penalty that can be levied under the ban. Recently, the BMC also published a list of 23 inspectors who will enforce the ban across the city. These inspectors are BMC employees who have been authorised to levy fines.

