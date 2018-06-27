Mumbai Plastic Ban: Pani puri vendor fined for using plastic gloves

The vendor, Pawan Jaimangal Rajbhar, 25, was fined Rs 5,000 on Tuesday evening by the Plastic Control Squad

After insisting that food safety standards be followed as per the Food Safety Act, the Maharashtra government seems to be backtracking on this, post the newly implemented ban on plastic. A panipuri vendor at Lower Parel’s High Street Phoenix Mall was fined, allegedly for using plastic gloves. The vendor, Pawan Jaimangal Rajbhar, 25, was fined Rs 5,000 on Tuesday evening by the Plastic Control Squad.

An agitated Harish Mohite, the manager of Trupti Sweets, which has the panipuri stall, said, "The squad suddenly arrived and demanded a fine as we were using gloves. We tried to explain to them that customers argue if we don’t use them, but they were not ready to understand. We have been using gloves for hygiene and the safety of our customers for nine years since we started out here. How are we at fault then?" The squad also reportedly seized a huge amount of plastic from the mall.

"He must have been fined for using plastic cutlery and not for gloves. If he was fined for gloves, ask him to prove it and I will ensure reimbursement," said Nidhi Choudhari, deputy municipal commissioner, in-charge of implementing the plastic ban in Mumbai. On April 13, the Bombay High Court had called the ban 'reasonable'.

