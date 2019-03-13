Mumbai: Police Chief changes visitors hours for citizens to curb cops' sleeping time

national

Annoyed that cops turned away citizens between 3 pm and 5 pm because they were taking siestas, police commissioner Sanjay Barve has decided to turn the time slot into visiting hours instead

CP Sanjay Barve sent out the order around three days ago

Newly-appointed commissioner of police Sanjay Barve is coming for cops' afternoon naps. Upset with senior officers taking two to three-hour siestas, Barve has changed the visiting hours to 3 pm to 5 pm. Around three days ago, he passed an order asking officers to spare their afternoons to meet complainants and evenings for patrolling.

Many senior officers have implemented the order - which has come as a relief to visitors - by changing the hours displayed outside their police stations. Most cops seem to have taken it well, although they are defending their activities during those hours.



A senior inspector from central Mumbai said, "We leave from home around 8 am, so we can attend to our jurisdiction from 9 am, after which we come to the police station and check all the papers we've received, offences registered at night and action taken by other police officials. While doing all of this, we keep meeting visitors. After lunch, we rest for a while and then start with the paperwork again, if any. I go out for patrolling every evening, so the changed visiting hours will not make any difference to our routine as such."

"We meet each and every visitor. But there are times when visitors come while we're busy with paperwork or other routine things. So, if the senior inspector was unable to give enough time to them, it could be misunderstood as a lack of response from police officials. This time slot will make people aware that if they want to go to the police station to meet senior inspectors, 3 pm to 5 pm would be an ideal time," said another senior inspector from south Mumbai.

A senior cop from the western region said, "I have been meeting the visitors and listening to their grievances from morning to evening, whenever I'm in office. Visiting hours are written just as a formality; we have attended to each every visitor comfortably whenever they visit us." Another senior officer welcomed the order, saying, "This is going to help curb street crime during the evening hours as most street criminals target the pedestrians and officegoers. The presence of senior officers on the roads during the same time will make the force more vigilant."

