Mumbai Police come together to fund the treatment of their colleague who suffered a heart attack

The city traffic police have joined hands to fund the treatment of their colleague Rajendra Jadhav, after he got a heart attack and collapsed in South Mumbai on Monday. A constable attached with the Tardeo traffic division, he has been admitted in the ICU at Bhatia Hospital in Tardeo.

The incident happened when Jadhav was walking to his duty point at Nana Chowk. Mobile van no. 1 of the Gamdevi police rushed him to Bhatia Hospital. Jadhav lives in BDD Chawl, Worli, with his wife and six-year-old son. "Things are already hard for them; his son suffers from a rare blood disease and needs to take an injection costing Rs 750 every alternate day," said Ratnaprabha Kamble, a neighbour and cop posted in central region.

Doctors are worried about the low level of oxygen in his brain. "Doctors are trying their best to improve his condition. We as his fellow workmen will do whatever we can to save him," said DCP (traffic-city) Ashok Dudhe. "Many of his colleagues have already contributed Rs 500 and Rs 1,000."

A senior officer said, "Around R1 lakh has been collected; DCP Dudhe too has contributed personally. Medical expenses will also be borne by Police Welfare." Bhatia Hospital CEO Dr Rajeev Boudhankar said, "We won't let financial constraints come in the way of his treatment and will go out of our way to give him the best possible care."

