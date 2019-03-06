Mumbai police comes up with another quirky tweet with MC Sher reference

national

After Siddhant Chaturvedi's heart throbbing performance in the movie Gully Boy, Mumbai Police recently came up with another hilarious tweet featuring him.

Pic courtesy/ Mumbai Police/ Twitter

Mumbai Police on Twitter is known to be quirky with its posts keeping their social media game on point. They come up with the wittiest puns yet best messages leaving their followers amazed. After Siddhant Chaturvedi's heart throbbing performance in the movie Gully Boy, Mumbai Police recently came up with another hilarious tweet featuring him.

Siddhant’s character as MC Sher in Gully Boy left people awestruck asking more of him in Bollywood movies. The song from the movie Gully Boy, 'Sher Aaya Sher', featuring Siddhant is a huge hit and the Mumbai Police on Twitter shared a humorous post related to the song captioning it, “Every time someone shares a fake news! #MCDontShare #KillFakeNews #SochKeShareKaro.”

Gully Boy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Jyoti Subhash, Kubbra Sait, Srishti Shrivastava, Sushant Singh, Sanaya Irani Zohrabi, Mohan Kapoor, Ikhlaque Khan and Amruta Subhash. "Gully Boy" is directed by one of Bollywood's finest director Zoya Akhtar and this film revolves around 'Murad', a 22-year-old boy from a ghetto in Mumbai. Murad's character is played by Ranveer Singh.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.