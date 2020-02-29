Search

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve gets rousing farewell

Updated: Feb 29, 2020, 11:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is yet to name Barve's successor

Pics/Pradip Dhivar
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve retired from the post of city’s chief cop on Saturday. Barve, who was set to retire on August 31, 2019, was given three-month extensions on two occasions.

The police chief was given a rousing farewell reception by the city’s police force at the Naigaon Police headquarters in Dadar on Saturday. Barve was appointed as Mumbai top cop on February 28, 2019.

On Friday, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that incumbent Mumbai police chief Sanjay Barve will not get another extension. Addressing the media outside Vidhan Bhavan, Deshmukh said, "The current commissioner of police will go and a new officer will be appointed."

Deshmukh did not mention who would succeed Barve but sources said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar had not reached a consensus till late Friday evening.

Sources also said the names of Anti-Corruption Bureau boss Parambir Singh (DG rank), Rajanish Seth (ADG) and Sadanand Date (ADG) were discussed. Of these, Singh and Seth are said to be top contenders.

