Mumbai police conducts raid to nab Nigerian drug peddlers in Byculla

mid-day had earlier reported how during police search and surprise raid; the drug peddlers had hit and injured Anti Narcotics Cell officer Amar Marathe

The police during the raid at Byculla area

A joint raid to nab Nigerian drug peddlers was conducted on the night of October 8 to 10 from 11 pm to 3 am under the leadership of Byculla RPF inspector Rakesh Kumar along with RPF, GRP and the Mumbai Police at Sandhurst Road, Masjid and Wadi Bandar area.

A joint team consisting of officers and staff under the Inspector from Byculla, wadi Bandar and 21 RPF Staff, One inspector, 2 Assistant police inspector, 2 sub-inspectors and 10 staff from Dongri police station, one sub-inspector and 8 staff from CSMT GRP, one sub-inspector and 9 staff from Byculla police station, and 8 staff from JJ Marg police station were part of the raid.

Joint checking was done with the Police and GRP staff conducted at night but no Nigerians were found or traced at that area. And after that the RPF withdrew its Bandobast around 5 am.

