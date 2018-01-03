Mumbai: Police go all out to prepare for Maharashtra bandh

In wake of the Dalit community's call for a statewide bandh on Wednesday, the police are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. Additional forces will be deployed today to curb any disruption to traffic



Cops will be out in full strength today. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Mumbai Police will be out on the roads in full strength, accompanied by platoons from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and the Riot Control Force. Security forces will focus on areas where protests were violent yesterday, particularly in the eastern suburbs.

"We will ensure that no untoward incident takes place. In addition to our force, platoons of SRPF will also be deployed. Our focus will be greater in pockets where protests were observed on Tuesday," said DCP (PRO) Sachin Patil.

Schools open, but no buses today

Education minister Vinod Tawde clarified that there is no holiday for schools and colleges today. However, the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) has declared that they will not venture out today. "If things are in control, we will decide what to do for the afternoon shift," said Anil Garg, state chief of the organisation. Meanwhile, Mumbai University confirmed that they will proceed with all 13 examinations that are scheduled for today.

The Mumbai police were active on Twitter and informed people about the situation. Their recent tweet stating that adequate arrangements have been made to handle the state-wide bandh called for by certain factions said, "There is a call for bandh in Maharashtra on 3rd January but adequate arrangements have been made so that least inconvenience is caused to Mumbaikars"

There is a call for bandh in Maharashtra on 3rd January but adequate arrangements have been made so that least inconvenience is caused to Mumbaikars. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 3, 2018

The Mumbai Police also responded promptly to questions by citizens reassuring them that things were under control.

Situation is under control now. Dial 100 or tweet to us in case of any emergency or doubt. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 3, 2018

Witness accounts

Sushil Bhajnawale

'I was at Wadala when my daughter's school called to inform that they were closing early. I took a train but it stopped near Chunabhatti station. From there, I walked on the tracks towards the school in Chembur. The cops were silent spectators, while protestors had a free run of the city. It was a terrible experience for my daughter.'

Pushkar Samant

'I boarded a bus from Vile Parle around noon to go to Bangalore, but it took six hours just to get out of Mumbai. Massive traffic jams were witnessed by us. Women and children suffered, as they were running short of water and food.'

50

No. of private vehicles that were damaged

05

No. of cops who got injured

100

No. of people who were detained yesterday

187

No. of state transport buses damaged

07

No. of hours traffic was held up on EEH

13

No. of exams scheduled by MU for today

