Mumbai police help Bihar cops crack kidnapping case, arrest underage accused from Kandivli

The Mumbai police helped their Bihar counterpart arrest a kidnapper who had abducted a 7-year-old from Dhanha in Bihar. On October 14, a 7-year-old boy was kidnapped from Katha village, under the Dhanha police station’s jurisdiction, by the victim’s cousin uncle Khan Mohammed.

According to the police sources, on the day of the incident, the child disappeared while he was playing outside his house. After searching for two days, the family approached Dhanha police station on October 16. The accused uncle was also present with the family while registering the complaint as the victim’s father is based in Dubai.

The victim with his family member after the rescue

While the search operation was on, Mohammed approached the cops stating that he had received a ransom call of Rs 20 lakh. Cops soon took out the call detail record (CDR) and found out that the call was made from Mumbai's Kandivli.

Bihar police then informed Kandivli police and sought their help. Acting on the request, Kandivli police detained an underage boy who revealed that a person named Alauddin Ansari from Bihar had asked him to make the ransom call.

Kandivli police then shared the investigation details with Dhanha police who arrested Alauddin Ansari. When Dhanha police went through his call records, they found out that he was in constant touch with Khan Mohammed.

Kandivli police officials hand over the custody of the juvenile accused to Bihar police

On being interrogated, Mohammed confessed to the crime and revealed that on October 14, he kidnapped the victim on the pretext of buying him biscuits. He then took the child and kept him with his friend named Muslim Ansari. Later, he returned home and started searching for the child along with other family members.

The victim was rescued from Muslim Ansari’s house and the trio - Alauddin Ansari, Muslim Ansari and Khan Mohammed - were arrested.

“We received calls from the Bihar police who shared the details of the crime. Acting on the information, PSI Surya Pawar and his team arrested an underage accused from KD compound in Kandivli West,” said police inspector Ravi Adhane.

