Woman with 'Free Kashmir' placard at Gateway of India identified, says 'Placards meant for freedom to express

Taking a serious note of 'Free Kashmir' placard during the protest at Gateway of India on Monday against JNU violence, the Mumbai police have initiated an enquiry and searching for the woman who was seen with the controversial placard.

"We have taken serious cognisance of it and are investigating the matter," said Nishit Mishra Additional Commissioner of Mumbai police (south region).

On Monday, around hundreds of students carried out a peaceful protest against the brutal violence inside JNU. A placard with Free Kashmir stormed a massive controversy after the former chief minister of Maharashtra tweeted targeting the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. In his tweet, Devendra Fadanvis has said, "Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? ‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav Ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose??? @OfficeofUT."

Protest is for what exactly?

Why slogans of “Free Kashmir”?

How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai?

‘Free Kashmir’ slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO?

Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???@OfficeofUT https://t.co/zkWRjxuTqA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 6, 2020

Following his tweet, a number of senior BJP leaders in the centre as well as in the state have tweeted the controversial placard demanding action and realising serious doubt against the protest happening in the city.

The girl is identified as Mahek Mirza Prabhu. She is a known story-teller and a writer. In her statement, she said, "The picture created by social media came as an absolute shock to me. Placards meant freedom to express themselves, freedom from the internet lockdown which many people have been voicing for. I was voicing my solidarity for basic constitutional rights and there was no other agenda or motive whatsoever. I apologize. I am an artist who believes in basic human compassion."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates