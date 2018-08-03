Mumbai Police: Kiki bored of her challenge; get in the car

national

The Mumbai Police is fed up with people attempting the Kiki Challenge and have advised motorists to give priority to their safety

Mumbai Police's post on Twitter. Picture courtesy/Mumbai Police official Twitter account

After the Blue Whale Challenge, there's a new one Indians are obsessed with, and in this case too, it's leading to sleepless nights for the police personnel.

The Mumbai Police is fed up with people attempting the Kiki Challenge and have advised motorists to give priority to their safety. The trend, which started off as a fun activity, has turned into a safety issue across the world, and city cops are leaving no stone unturned to keep youths away from it.

What is it?

The Kiki Challenge features the song 'In my feelings' by Canadian pop singer Drake and involves jumping out of a moving car, dancing on the road alongside the vehicle as the song plays on the music system, and then getting back in the car. Even as youths from across the globe have started doing this and posting videos on Instagram and Facebook, the Delhi and Bengaluru cops have started campaigning against this fad.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday tweeted: "Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music." In another tweet, cops wrote, "We love your safety and can't leave it to be decided by kiki! #GetInToTheCar

