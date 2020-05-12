Mumbai police launch helpline for their own

Police personnel take details of migrants wanting to go home in Kandivli. Pic/Satej Shinde

Battling the Coronavirus within and without, the Mumbai police have launched a 24-hour emergency helpline number for its 45,000 personnel. Personnel seeking advice, information on COVID-19 or help to get admitted to a hospital can call on 9137777100 to get assistance.

So far, 394 policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died of it. The helpline has attended to over 1,150 calls from the personnel and has assisted them in various situations.

What made the police force set up the helpline was the recent case of a COVID-19 positive constable from the traffic department was made to run pillar to post to get himself admitted. His son first took him to KEM Hospital, which denied him admission. Then he went to Kasturba Hospital and then to BYL Nair Hospital, none of whom agreed to admit him. The constable was eventually accommodated at KEM but succumbed to the virus later.

The 24-hour helpline aims to assist personnel to prevent such hardships for unwell personnel.

The helpline has serviced requests for ambulances and guidance on understanding the symptoms and the spread of COVID-19. People have called with queries related to cold, cough and chest pain.

"We are helping the force resolve all queries pertaining to COVID-19," Mumbai police's spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok said.

Across the state, Coronavirus has so far infected 1,007 policemen and 113 of these have recovered.

9137777100

The helpline number for Mumbai police personnel

