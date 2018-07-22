Mumbai Police on the alert after attack by Nigerian drug peddlers

In August 2017, the ANC units had arrested six Nigerian nationals for allegedly trying to sell Mephedrone (MD) drugs also known as Meow Meow and Cocaine in three separate incidents

The attack on police officers from the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) by suspected Nigerian peddlers at Byculla on Friday has brought into focus the menace of Nigerian peddlers and has put the police machinery on the alert to deal with the problem. While statistics show the number of drug-related offences involving Nigerians has reduced in the last few years, officials in ANC say Nigerians remain a constant threat and are very much active.

Officials add infact the reason for the reduction in cases is because these peddlers have become more cautious and have been taking extra precautions to evade arrest. In 2015, there were 31 cases with 38 arrest. In 2016 there were 17 cases with 23 arrests, while in 2017 there were 14 cases with 29 arrests and in 2018 there are six cases with as many arrests of Nigerians. Deputy commissioner of police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said they were on the alert and were monitoring the situation.

In August 2017, the ANC units had arrested six Nigerian nationals for allegedly trying to sell Mephedrone (MD) drugs also known as Meow Meow and Cocaine in three separate incidents. The ANC has then seized 60 grams of MD, 16 grams and 14 grams of cocaine and 60 grams of MD. Officials said from the questioning of arrests peddlers they had learnt that these peddlers had become cautious and among the precautions, they took included keep less amount of narcotics with them which would ensure lesser loss if caught and also it can be easily disposed of if a police team approaches thus managing to not get arrested. Also, in a case in February this year, ANC officials arrested a taxi driver with MD, only to learn that he was hired to deliver narcotics and thus helped the peddler to stay out of trouble. Officials said they have also learnt that many peddlers also try to strike deals outside the limits of Mumbai police to avoid police action and most of the dealing is done off the phone.

Attacks by these peddlers, are a worry, as they attacked residents in Byculla in the first week of June when customers who wanted to buy drugs were stopped from entering the railway tracks. Also, a police team was attacked in 2016, leaving 8 injured.

Also Read: Mumbai: Nigerian drug peddlers hurl stones at cops trying to catch them, injure 5

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates