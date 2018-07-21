Mumbai: Nigerian drug peddlers hurl stones at cops trying to catch them, injure 5

In the second such incident at Byculla in recent weeks, the suspects hurled rocks at the policemen when they were caught selling narcotics

API Amar Marathe recovering from a grievous head injury

For the second time in as many months, Nigerian drug peddlers at Byculla launched a stone throwing attack, this time injuring five policemen raiding their area of business. Just last month, a gang of dealers had stoned residents of Ekta Nagar for trying to stop their drug trade. The incident took place on Thursday, at 9.30 pm, when a team of about 10 to 12 cops from the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) went to inspect the Khada Parsi area, between Byculla and Sandhurst Road station. Sources said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the ANC had received several calls about a large number of Nigerians allegedly selling drugs on the railway tracks there.

The police caught one Nigerian selling drugs for cash, but the suspect shouted for help and fellow peddlers started pelting the cops with stones. All the accused managed to escape in the ensuing chaos. Of the five injured policemen, API Amar Marathe received a serious head injury and is currently admitted at Bombay Hospital. The other four — API Sudarshan Chauhan (back injury, fractured hand), constables Ravindra Mate, Dattaram Mali and Raju Talavi — were discharged after treatment at JJ hospital. "When we caught one of the accused, the others started hurling stones. Marathe was hit on the head with a big stone, but luckily he survived," said an officer.



Cops suspect Innocense Eze and Stanly Obiena Obi and their gang are responsible for this attack

No one to help

The cops rushed to ask passing motorists for help, but no one dared to stop and help as the accused kept up the stone-throwing. After a few minutes, Crime Branch API Amit Pawar arrived at the scene and took the injured to JJ hospital. Marathe was shifted to Bombay Hospital due to his serious injury. His father, Anil Marathe, said, "I got a call from his colleague informing me that he had been injured. We were shocked and scared, but I am proud that my son is fearless in doing his duty." Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), confirmed the incident and said, "We will not spare them. Next time we will ensure we take extra precautions."

Jurisdiction issue

Despite this attack on five of their own, neither the Byculla police nor the JJ Marg cops wanted to take the case, citing jurisdiction issues. It was only after a senior officer intervened that the JJ Marg police registered an FIR for attempt to murder, assault, rioting and conspiracy under the IPC. The police suspect that the attack was led by the same gang that was busted for hurling stones at Byculla residents in June. The suspects in that case, namely Innocense Eze and Stanly Obiena Obi, are currently out on bail. This is the second such attack on policemen since 2016, when eight Crime Branch cops were injured by Nigerian drug peddlers.

