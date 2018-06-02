Mumbai: Drug peddlers attack Byculla residents who were trying to stop buyers

With no one turning up for hours to purchase anything, the peddlers stepped out of their lair to find out what the matter was and were faced with the human shield. They then threw stones at the residents in a bid to scare them and clear the way



Cops conducted a search operation near the tracks at Byculla

Fed up with the Byculla police turning a blind eye to the increasing drug menace in the area, residents took the fight to the peddlers on Thursday night. And this is how things unfolded: the residents, in batches, stood guard on the foot overbridge leading to the railway tracks where Nigerian peddlers used to make the sale, blocking the way for potential buyers. With no one turning up for hours to purchase anything, the peddlers stepped out of their lair to find out what the matter was and were faced with the human shield. They then threw stones at the residents in a bid to scare them and clear the way.

This finally seems to have woken up the local cops, after injured residents reached the police station to lodge a complaint. The police have booked 10 to 15 unidentified peddlers for allegedly attacking residents of Ekta Nagar. Senior inspector Avinash Shingte told mid-day, "Sixty-odd residents had gathered and blocked the bridge. With no buyers turning up all evening, by nightfall, the accused sensed something amiss and came out to check. On seeing the hurdle, they started throwing stones at the residents." According to the police, around 10 residents sustained minor injuries.

A resident, Imran Shaikh, told mid-day, "We have been facing serious trouble as these peddlers and the buyers who come to the area pass comments on the women staying there. The police have to take some action." Residents also claimed that the peddlers had caught hold of one resident, but let go of him on being chased. They managed to escape through Dongri railway yard. "We have registered a case," said Shingte, adding that a team had been formed to trace the accused, and a combing operation would be carried out in the wee hours of Saturday.

60

Approximate number of residents found blocking the bridge

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara Man Caught Trying To Sell 5kg Ephedrine To Drug Peddler