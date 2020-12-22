Mumbai: Police raids night club; 34 people, including Suresh Raina and Sussanne Khan booked

The Sahar police, on Tuesday morning around 2:30 am raided Dragon Fly club near Mumbai airport. During the raid, it was found that the club had been flouting the restrictions imposed under the night curfew across Maharashtra by the state government.

The police took action against 34 violators, including cricketer Suresh Raina and interior designer Sussanne Khan among other celebrities. Seven staffers were also booked. Out of 34, 19 are from Delhi and Punjab and the rest from South Mumbai.

Singer Guru Randhawa was also present at the night club and rapper Badshah allegedly managed to escape the scene from the back gate.

A senior official from the Mumbai Police told mid-day that the raids were conducted based on information that various night clubs were violating the restrictions and not adhering to the social distancing guidelines.

FIRs have been lodged under section 188 of IPC, Bombay police act and relevant sections of epidemic diseases act. As per latest reports, all violators have been released by the police and the people from outside of Mumbai have returned to their repective places by a 7 am flight.

