Mumbai police receive 20k travel applications in month-long lockdown

Police across the state have got nearly 75,000 applications for travel passes with the commissionerates of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pune receiving the maximum number of requests.

Sources in the office of Maharashtra police's Director General said that 2,000 to 2,500 applications from across the state are received every day. In Mumbai, 20,000 have applied for travel permission, 11,000 in Thane, 8,000 in Navi Mumbai, 10,000 in Pune, and 6,000 in Nagpur. However, police are allowing only very few people, having valid, important reasons to travel, saying that permission will be granted where travelling is absolutely necessary.

People are giving reasons such as visiting family or parents living alone in the village, visiting a daughter living in a hostel, visiting children while schools are closed, attending a relative's funeral, attending to a medical emergency, among many others.

"Till Tuesday, Mumbai police received over 20,000 applications for travel passes. We are verifying them all," said a Mumbai police officer.

"Most of the applications are coming via email. We are giving permissions only in case of genuine emergencies," said a senior police officer.

Mumbai police's spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok said, "Among the many applications that are being received every day, medical emergencies get top priority."

2.5k

Applications in state per day

