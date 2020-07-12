Search

Mumbai Police rescues injured bird while patrolling, wins hearts online

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 09:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The department also shared a picture of the two cops and the doctor holding the bird

Picture/Mumbai Police-Twitter
Picture/Mumbai Police-Twitter

Mumbai Police’s social media is not just about the creative and out-of-the-box public awareness posts, they also share about the heroic acts of their officers. Their latest post on Twitter is about an injured bird rescued by cops while patrolling in Kurla.

“While patroling in the Kurla Mobile 5 Van, HC Surve & PC Raut came across an injured eagle on LBS Road,” the police tweeted. They also added in the tweet that the cops called for a Mangal Vahani Bird Ambulance and handed over the bird to a doctor. The police ended the post with a hopeful note saying, “May the bird recover and adorn the skyline of Mumbai soon.”

The department also shared a picture of the two cops and the doctor holding the bird. The text on the image reads, “Have a safe flight… soon!”

Shared on Friday, the post has garnered 631 likes.  Users commenting on the post praised the police for their noble deed.

Some users also debated whether the bird was a eagle or a kite.

What do you think about the post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK