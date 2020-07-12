Mumbai Police rescues injured bird while patrolling, wins hearts online

Mumbai Police’s social media is not just about the creative and out-of-the-box public awareness posts, they also share about the heroic acts of their officers. Their latest post on Twitter is about an injured bird rescued by cops while patrolling in Kurla.

“While patroling in the Kurla Mobile 5 Van, HC Surve & PC Raut came across an injured eagle on LBS Road,” the police tweeted. They also added in the tweet that the cops called for a Mangal Vahani Bird Ambulance and handed over the bird to a doctor. The police ended the post with a hopeful note saying, “May the bird recover and adorn the skyline of Mumbai soon.”

The department also shared a picture of the two cops and the doctor holding the bird. The text on the image reads, “Have a safe flight… soon!”

While patroling in the Kurla Mobile 5 Van, HC Surve & PC Raut came across an injured eagle on LBS Road. They immediately called for Mangal Vardani Bird Ambulance & handed it over to Dr. Satam.



May the bird recover and adorn the skyline of Mumbai soon.#CaringForAll pic.twitter.com/SGfl8B7hHT — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 10, 2020

Shared on Friday, the post has garnered 631 likes. Users commenting on the post praised the police for their noble deed.

Some users also debated whether the bird was a eagle or a kite.

Sir,

