Mumbai Police's Brooklyn Nine-Nine-inspired post will make you laugh-out-loud!

Mumbai Police has been leading the pack when it comes to raising awareness about coronavirus and the safety measures that need to be followed. Their public awareness posts have references from popular films, web series, sports, and social media trends.

After garnering praises for a post featuring German web series Dark, Mumbai Police has now come up with a post with reference to popular TV series ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ is a comedy television series about detectives working in the Precinct 99 of the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the hilarious and bizarre ways they adopt to solve crimes.

If you’re a fan of the series, then Mumbai Police’s latest post will remind you of one of its most hilarious scenes featuring the Backstreet Boys’ song ‘I Want It That Way’. The twist the police have given to the scene is not just funny but also makes people reflect on how important wearing a mask has become during this pandemic.

It features one of the officers helping a woman identify her brother’s killers by asking the five people holding placards to sing the Backstreet Boys' hit song. Through the song, the woman identifies the man holding the placard number five as the killer.

Mumbai police posted a meme featuring the people holding the placards and wearing masks, except for the man holding placard number five. The caption read “It was number 5! Number 5 endangered all our lives. You simply cannot forget your mask!” The post concluded with the hashtags #99ForMasks and #WeWantItThatWay.

It was number 5! Number 5 endangered all our lives.

You simply cannot forget your mask!#99ForMasks#WeWantItThatWay pic.twitter.com/NRnqutc0dy — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 8, 2020

Shared on Wednesday morning, the post garnered more than 1,500 likes. Users familiar with the scene shared hilarious reactions whereas some also praised Mumbai Police for their creativity.

Mumbai police be like

Tell me why you ain’t wearing the mask again. — maaheeâÂÂÂÂ· âÂÂÂÂ­âÂÂÂÂ¬âÂÂÂÂ­âÂÂÂÂ¬ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@maaheebisen) July 8, 2020

mumbai police with a b99 reference. noice — Nelson (@Nelson79694414) July 8, 2020

I wanttt it that wayyy!! This is gold ...B99 reference ðÂÂÂÂ¥°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Shriya Mhatre (@Shriya71195099) July 8, 2020

Who ever handles @MumbaiPolice twitter account is GemðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — shrutika karandekar (@Shrutika_A_K) July 8, 2020

Give the creative team a raise!!!!! — Garima (@Garima_pathak7) July 8, 2020

This scene is hilarious ðÂÂÂÂ¤£ — pls follow back , burra lagta hai bhai. (@perpendicular_g) July 8, 2020

Chills!!! Literal chills!!! — Roshani Jain (@RoshaniJain3) July 8, 2020

Woman- It was Number 5 , Number 5 killed my brother.

Jake- Oh My God I forgot about that partðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ! — Shoubhit P A (@AShoubhit) July 8, 2020

What do you think about the post?

