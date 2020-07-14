Mumbai Police's witty post on how to maintain social distance is epic

According to the Home Ministry's guidelines for 'Unlock 2', wearing of face mask and maintaining social distance of six feet at all times is mandatory. While people in Mumbai are wearing face masks, many are defying the social distancing norms.

Though Mumbai Police has been regularly urging people to stay home and wear a face mask while stepping out, they recently took to Twitter to create awareness about social distancing and even shared pictures in order to put things into perspective for those finding it difficult to practice social distancing while in public.

Finding practising social distancing of six feet tricky? We just put things in perspective.



Remember this the next time you go out in public.#JustSocialDistancingThings #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/O843KdqJkG — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 13, 2020

The Mumbai Police wrote, "Finding practising social distancing of six feet tricky? We just put things in perspective."

Talking about the importance of social distancing, they further said, "Remember this the next time you go out in public". Mumbai Police also used the hashtag, #JustSocialDistancingThings #TakingOnCorona to urge people to follow the social distancing norms.

Thank you @MumbaiPolice. Waking up to such a safe message is just fabulous. Feels like someone is watching over and saving us from CORONA. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — ATUL SAHASRABUDDHE (@C302SHREEJI) July 13, 2020

Very nice! Thank You — Mihir (@mihir_a_kothari) July 13, 2020

Mumbai Police also shared four photos to show how one can maintain social distancing while in public. Since being shared, the post has collected many likes and comments. One user said, "Waking up to such a safe message is just fabulous", while another wrote, "Very nice! Thank You." A third user commented, "Thank you!."

What do you think of Mumbai Police's latest tweet?

