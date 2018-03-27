Mumbai: Police seize gutkha worth Rs 16 lakh from truck at Talasari

The contraband was being smuggled in packets which had "milk" marked on them, police said





Gutkha worth Rs 16 lakh was on Tuesday seized from a truck at Talasari on the Khanvel-Udhva road in Mumbai, police said. The contraband was being smuggled in packets which had "milk" marked on them, police said.

They added that the gutkha was being transported from neighbouring Gujarat to Ulhasnagar near Mumbai. Senior Inspector Kailas Barve of Talasari police said two people had been detained and the Food and Drug Administration would carry out further investigations.

