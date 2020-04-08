Search

Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai police pour their heart out on how they would spend lockdown at home

Updated: Apr 08, 2020, 18:08 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In a video posted by the Mumbai Police on their Twitter, cops patrolling and ensuring that people stay at home amid the coronavirus lockdown were asked what would they do if they were given a chance to be at home during the lockdown

A screengrab of the video posted by Mumbai Police on Twitter
With many countries in the world including India under lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, people have already started posting about what they will do once it is over. While people make plans of shopping, going for watch a film, going to a restaurant and fulfilling one’s craving for street food, the Mumbai Police has shared what they would have done if they had a chance to stay at home during the 21-day lockdown and their replies have won the netizens’ respect.

 Their replies ranged from spending time with kids, watching films with their family to reading books, playing games, cooking delicacies, playing with their pets, sleep and have a gala time! The video ends with a message about how the cops, with their dreams, have to work and ensure that people are safe and fulfilling their dreams of spending time their family, thus urging people to stay at home to stay safe from Coronavirus.

The video posted on Wednesday afternoon, garnered more than 108,000 views with 6,900 likes and was retweeted 2,200 times. The users, including actor Suniel Shetty, commented on the post hailing the cops as heroes and saying that their answers struck a chord with them.

What do you think of the video?

