Coronavirus Outbreak: Mumbai police pour their heart out on how they would spend lockdown at home

With many countries in the world including India under lockdown due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, people have already started posting about what they will do once it is over. While people make plans of shopping, going for watch a film, going to a restaurant and fulfilling one’s craving for street food, the Mumbai Police has shared what they would have done if they had a chance to stay at home during the 21-day lockdown and their replies have won the netizens’ respect.

In a video posted by the Mumbai Police on their Twitter, cops patrolling and ensuring that people stay at home amid the coronavirus lockdown were asked what would they do if they were given a chance to be at home during the lockdown imposed by the central government two weeks ago. The tweet with the video said, “Feel that the lockdown is just too long? Guess what we would’ve done had we been home?”

Their replies ranged from spending time with kids, watching films with their family to reading books, playing games, cooking delicacies, playing with their pets, sleep and have a gala time! The video ends with a message about how the cops, with their dreams, have to work and ensure that people are safe and fulfilling their dreams of spending time their family, thus urging people to stay at home to stay safe from Coronavirus.

Feel that the lockdown is just too long?



Guess what we would've done had we been home?#MumbaiFirst#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/Ec80R6Cm1U — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

The video posted on Wednesday afternoon, garnered more than 108,000 views with 6,900 likes and was retweeted 2,200 times. The users, including actor Suniel Shetty, commented on the post hailing the cops as heroes and saying that their answers struck a chord with them.

HEROES- we love âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ!!! — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 8, 2020

Wow.. Respect to all the staff... We can't thank you enough. May god always bless you all with good health and joy always — Anand Krishnan (@Andykrish2207) April 8, 2020

Thank you so much @MumbaiPolice ,,, just wish that u guys also get good holidays & hv good #familytime soon ,,, v hv been safe due to yr hard work n v #mumbaikars shd now instil #meinbhiMumbaiPolice with self discipline to fight #coronavirus #MumbaiLockdown #ThankYouMumbaiPolice https://t.co/My4ChLTdoX — Jitu ðÂÂ§¢ (@jituk9) April 8, 2020

(can you see this gif tho) pic.twitter.com/8FWCYj2Wja — monarch (@monarchvercetti) April 8, 2020

Huge respect for you guys always! pic.twitter.com/Z9fnjXzKLM — Nitesh Pawar ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@ntshpawar) April 8, 2020

Sincere love and respect to you dear Mumbai Police. Few would understand what you and all the police forces in the country are doing right now.



Managing unruly public, high temperature and the pain of staying away from the family. — Subhajit (@subhajitm) April 8, 2020

What do you think of the video?

