Mumbai Police takes a dig at Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in hilarious tweet

Of late, the Mumbai police has put across important messages using memes which are trending

After Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's made some misogynistic comments on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan, Mumbai police took a dig at them with a cheeky tweet.

The picture said, “How to be a great player? On Field: Maximum Score; Off Field: Maximum Respect for Women.” The tweet was captioned, "A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere.”

A ‘Gentleman’ is a Gentleman, always and everywhere. pic.twitter.com/oANwZH2WwY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 14, 2019

BCCI called the two cricketers in the middle of the Australian tour and will miss the New Zealand tour as well. Although the two cricketers issued an apology, Committee of Administrators chief, Vinod Rai found their apology half-hearted. The two were given seven days to offer an explanation on Saturday.

Twitterati made a lot of memes on Alia Bhatt's dialogue in the Gully Boy trailer where she says, "Mar Jayega Tu." Mumbai police used the same meme and wrote, "When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy".

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

Some time back, the Mumbai Police used PUBG to emphasize the importance of wearing a helmet. The caption read, "Care so much for your head in your virtual life and not in real? Not the best game plan! No area may be safe without a helmet, so you must wear one."

Care so much for your head in your virtual life and not in real? Not the best game plan! No area may be safe without a helmet, so you must wear one #SafetyFirst #WearAHelmet pic.twitter.com/sZIduSkz5D — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 2, 2018

