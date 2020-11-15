Mumbai: Police takes action against 3,400 illegally parked vehicles

To reduce traffic congestion at market places, the Mumbai Traffic Police has started a special drive against illegal parking, and has already taken action against nearly 3,400 vehicles.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, at some of the city's main markets, people end up parking their vehicles recklessly, creating a huge traffic jam problem. The issue escalates during festivals like Diwali, when people head out for shopping.

In order to avoid such incidents, the traffic police is taking action against illegally-parked vehicles in market premises. Between November 2 and 11, action was taken against a total of 3,359 vehicles.

The Malad Traffic Police took maximum action, issuing challans to 1,409 vehicle owners, towing 29 vehicles, and clamping 35 of them near Malad station. The Dadar Traffic Police issued challans to 1,060 vehicle owners, who had parked between Kabutar Khana and Shiv Sena Bhavan. While 66 vehicles were towed, clamping action was taken against 102 of them. Meanwhile, the Kalbadevi Traffic Police and Azad Maidan Traffic Police issued challans to 194 and 215 vehicle owners respectively.

Speaking to mid-day, Additional Commissioner of Traffic Pravin Padwal said, "During Diwali, people go to the market in large numbers for shopping. In such a situation, vehicles should be parked at the right spot. It reduces traffic issues."

