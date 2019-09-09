Mumbai police to Kashmiri artiste Aadil Gurezi's rescue

Kashmiri artiste Aadil Gurezi, who was abruptly asked to leave his Versova apartment by his broker earlier this month, was on Sunday assured by Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve that he was safe in the city. Gurezi, who had been residing in the house for the last year and a half, was told to vacate it after he returned from Kashmir on September 3.

"I went to Kashmir on August 1 and upon returning, was told by my roommates to vacate the apartment. Brokers Dinesh Rajpoot and Rasheed Ali Khan had transferred the rent agreement to my roommate's name. I called Rajpoot who told me to find another house claiming 'Kashmiri logo ka kuchh problem hua hai' [There has been some problem with Kashmiris]", Gurezi told mid-day.

The 24-year-old did not vacate the apartment as he had paid the rent and renewed his agreement only in July. His friends soon used social media to speak about the incident after which the social media wing of Mumbai Police was alerted and took quick cognisance of the matter. "But I was scared. I am an Indian citizen and I am proud of that. Why can't people accept Kashmiris?

But I am really thankful to Mumbai Police, especially the commissioner who called me on Sunday morning and ensured that I am treated like any other citizen," said the social media star. An officer from Versova police station spoke to Gurezi's brokers and landlord over the weekend and the matter was resolved.

Khan, however, denied the allegations saying that Gurezi's agreement had expired in July. "I was not in town when he came back. No one said anything about Kashmir," he said. Rajpoot did not respond to mid-day's questions.

A senior officer at the Versova police station said that "the brokers were trying to make some extra money by troubling the man and owner of the house wasn't aware of it."

The owner of the apartment Mohamad Ali Budhwani said, "I would love to help Kashmiri people if anyone troubles them. They are Indians and they have equal rights. It is sad to hear whatever happened to him. I will speak to the broker," Budhwani told mid-day.

'Safe in the city'

"Mumbai Police is always there to protect the rights of every citizen. I personally spoke to him to ensure that he is safe in the city. They are citizens of India and nobody has the right to behave with them in such a manner," said Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve.

