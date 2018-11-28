Mumbai Police's bomb squad gets three new high-tech robots

national

Bomb disposal just got much safer for Mumbai Police with addition of three new high-tech robots

The robots are entirely remote-controlled, and officers can grab, defuse or destroy bombs from a safe distance of at least 100 metres away

The Mumbai police has 'bot' its bomb squad some much needed protection, with three high-tech robots that will minimise loss of human lives while handling explosives. The force has finally got the much-awaited Mini Remotely Operated Vehicle (MROV) Rover Mark, costing around Rs 84 lakh.

The addition of these robots is part of the police's modernisation plan following the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. Made in India, by the Security Defence System (SDS), the robots were added to the force in april and have undergone rigorous tests over the past few months. The droids, weighing 100 kg each, can be used by Mumbai Police's Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad in extreme situations, thanks to their advanced features.

During tests, the cops confirmed that the robots can also be used in the monsoon. They can climb mountains, stairs, airplane ladders at an incline of 45 degrees, making them useful at airports, aircraft, railway stations, buses, Metros, buildings and other highly populated areas.

Disposal from safe distance

One of the most important features is the robots' ability to destroy bombs with fire. It is fully remote-controlled, and officers can relay instructions to it from a safe distance of 100 to 200 metres, or even 1 km, if the suspected object is in open ground and there is no obstacle blocking the signal. If the suspected article is found in confined spaces, the officers have the option to simply extend the length of the robot's arm, so the claws can reach into the narrow space and grab or defuse the bomb.



The robots can also scan and send real-time X-ray images of suspicious objects to the officer on the control device

Remote X-ray

One of the special features is the remote X-ray function — the robot can send X-ray images to the remote control system via its Real Time Viewing System (RTVS). Officers can remotely scan suspicious articles and check its contents on their laptop.

The robot also has five high-resolution cameras: two are on top of the 'jaw', one of which can capture images in 360 degrees. In addition, the machine's front, back and underside also have cameras that help BDDS officers to observe suspected articles better. All cameras are equipped with night vision as well.

The robot cannot only be operated through the main control, but can also be controlled by a joystick. Its operation requires only one officer. It functions on rechargeable batteries that run for four hours.

A senior officer from Mumbai Police said, "We have learned a lot from 26/11. These robots can not only minimise loss of lives, but also provide important information on suspicious objects remotely. This is one of the best additions to the force."

