Mumbai Police's latest post 'always be pre'pav'ed!' has an important awareness message

With the novel coronavirus cases on a rampage in the city, the Mumbai Police on Monday took to social networking site to spread an important message for Mumbaikars. The latest post by Mumbai Police has an important public awareness message for its citizens and the police department has created it using Mumbai's favourite street food items.

Taking to social media, Mumbai Police shared a small video asking citizens to 'always be pre'pav'ed!', which turns out to be an important awareness message.

View this post on Instagram Always be pre'pav'ed! #NoMaskaOnlyMask A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice) onJun 21, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT

Mumbai Police shared a three-seconds video clip showcasing the perfect food combinations which would be incomplete without each other. Just like Mumbai's favourite food items such as the Vada, Bhurji and Kheema would be incomplete without a pav, similarly, every person is also incomplete without a face mask. Once again the Mumbai Police used creativity, this time with the example of city's favourite street food to send out the all important message that stepping out without a mask is incomplete, using the hashtag '#NoMaskaOnlyMask'.

Since being shared online, the post which has stuck a chord with the citizens has garnered over 60,000 views and still counting. Hundreds of citizens took to the comments section of the post to laud the Mumbai Police department for their creative post which has hidden messages.

One user said, "Isn't this the coolest Instagram handle?," while a second user wrote, "Kudos to your marketing team!! Now I feel like eating vada pav!" A third user commented, "One more time you nailed it," while a fourth comment read, "This is the best social media team ever." "Now I am hungry for Bhurji Pav," read another comment.

On the occassion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, the Mumbai Police department shared a creative post with a twist. Taking to to the photo-shariing app Instagram, Mumbai Police said that they are always busy doing the right 'mudra' all the time to ensure the city is safe and and running.

Sharing a picture of a traffic police constable, Mumbai Police showed the kind of 'mudras' they perform everyday. The caption on the picture read, "One of the many asanas we practice to keep the city moving." The innovative asana post by Mumbai Police garnered over 20,000 likes and over hundreds of comments.

